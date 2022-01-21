Alloa Athletic vs Celtic prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Cup 2021-22

Alloa Athletic and Celtic will trade tackles in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup at Recreation Park (Alloa) on Saturday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage with a 5-0 thrashing of Bonnyrigg Rose in the last round. Euan Henderson scored a hat-trick in the rout while Mouhaned Niang scored a brace.

Celtic received a bye to this stage and come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over Hibernian in league action on Monday. Daizen Maeda and Josip Juranovic scored first-half goals to guide the Bhoys to all three points.

Alloa Athletic played out a 1-1 draw with Queen's Park on home turf in their most recent Scottish League Two fixture.

Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Head-to-Head

Celtic were victorious in each of their two previous matches against Alloa Athletic with an aggregate score of 7-0.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinals of the Scottish League Cup in 2015. James Forrest and Moussa Dembele scored second-half goals to help the capital side secure progress with a 2-0 home win.

Alloa Athletic form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-L

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Team News

Alloa Athletic

Defender Fernandy Mendy was called up to the Guinea Bissau national team to dispute the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

International Duty: Fernandy Mendy

Alloa Athletic FC @AlloaAthleticFC SOLD OUT | All tickets are sold out for the @celticfc game. SOLD OUT | All tickets are sold out for the @celticfc game.

Celtic

David Turnbull (hamstring), Albian Ajeti (hamstring), Karamoko Dembele (ankle) and Christopher Jullien (knee) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: David Turnbull, Albian Ajeti, Karamoko Dembele, Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Predicted XI

Alloa Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Hutton (GK); Daniel Church, Mark Durnan, Andy Graham, Scott Tagart; Adam King, Mouhamed Niang; Steven Boyd, Craig Howie, Kevin Cawley; Euan Henderson

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Reo Hatate, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic; Jota, Liel Abada, James Forrest

Alloa Athletic vs Celtic Prediction

Alloa Athletic play in the third division of Scottish football and are currently on a six-game winless run in all competitions. Celtic, by contrast, are one of the two biggest sides in the top-flight league and are back to their best.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to secure a comfortable victory.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Alloa Athletic 0-4 Celtic

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Peter P