ALM vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for ALM vs SSD match of ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Almhult CC take on Seaside CC in Match 1 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

ECS T10 Gothenburg Dream11 Fantasy

The first game of the ECS T10 Gothenburg has Almhult CC taking on Seaside CC at Kviberg, Gothenburg. With this being the first game of their respective campaigns, both sides will be looking for a victorious start on Monday.

While Almhult boast of a decent batting unit, Seaside CC hold the edge with the likes of Shreyas Murthy and Zawwar Hussain set to feature for them. Nevertheless, a highly entertaining game awaits as ECS action kicks off in Sweden!

Squads to choose from

Almhult CC

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Predicted Playing XIs

Almhult CC

D Adhikari, S Rana, S Sahak, V Mittal, R Samal, S Arshad, R Muradi, I Sabawoon, A Shah, A Meer and A Ibrahimkhail

Seaside CC

A Zafar, U Chaudary, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Shaik, A Hussain, A Arora, B Farooq and M Ghulami

Match Details

Match: Almhult CC vs Seaside CC

Date: 13th July 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Although not much is known about the pitch in Gothenburg, there should be enough help on offer for the bowlers to trouble the batsmen. While variable bounce could be a factor here, the batsmen might look to play on the front foot with the dimensions of the ground likely to favour them. Both teams should look to bat first with the conditions not expected to change much during the game.

ECS T10 Gothenburg Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ALM vs SSD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Adhikari, S Rana, H Koranga, A Arif, S Arshad, Z Hussain, I Sabawoon, A Hussain, A Shah, A Ibrahimkhail and A Arora

Captain: I Sabawoon, Vice-Captain: A Arif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Adhikari, S Sahak, H Koranga, A Arif, S Murthy, Z Hussain, I Sabawoon, A Hussain, A Shah, A Ibrahimkhail and B Farooq

Captain: I Sabawoon, Vice-Captain: Z Hussain