Almere City vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Almere City will host AZ Alkmaar at the Yanmar Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have enjoyed an encouraging run of results in their debut Eredivisie campaign and look set to avoid the drop. They beat Excelsior 2-1 in their last match, falling behind midway through the first half before drawing level via a Stije Resink header and taking the lead in the second half after Jochem Ritmeester van de Kamp's wayward effort deflected past Stijn van Gassel in the opposition goal.

Almere City sit 12th in the league table with 23 points from 20 matches and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

AZ Alkmaar, meanwhile, have struggled to impress this season, prompting the dismissal of head coach Pascal Jansen after a positive three-year stint at the club. New boss Maarten Martens has failed to hit the ground running, with De Kaasboeren suffering a 1-0 defeat to Feyenoord in their last league outing and then losing 2-0 to the same opponents in the KNVB Beker days later.

The visitors sit fourth in the Eredivisie standings with 35 points. They will now be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Almere City vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Almere and AZ. The visitors have won all three of those games by an aggregate scoreline of 12-1.

AZ are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Almere have scored 21 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Waalwijk (18) and Vitesse (13) have scored fewer.

Only four of De Kaasboeren's 10 league wins this season have come on the road.

Almere City vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Almere's latest result ended a three-game winless streak and they will now be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three home league games and will be looking forward to Saturday's clash.

AZ Alkmaar are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last six competitive matches. They have won just once on the road since early November but should have more than enough to win this one.

Prediction: Almere City 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Almere City vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: AZ Alkmaar to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last three matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last eight matchups)