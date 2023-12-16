Almere City vs Vitesse Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

The action continues in round 16 of the Eredivisie as Almere City and Vitesse square off in a thrilling bottom-half-of-the-table clash at the Yanmar Stadion on Sunday. Edward Sturing’s men head into the weekend fresh off the back of ending their four-game losing streak and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Almere City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a 4-1 hammering at the hands of AZ Alkmaar last Saturday. Alex Pastoor’s side have now lost three matches on the bounce since scraping a 1-0 friendly victory over Belgian outfit KRC Genk on November 15. With 13 points from 15 matches, Almere City are currently 16th in the Eredivisie table, two points and one place above Sunday’s visitors.

Vitesse, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last weekend when they edged out Heracles Almelo 2-0 at the Gelredome. Prior to that, Edward Sturing’s men were on a four-game losing streak, conceding a staggering 16 goals and scoring just three in that time.

While Vitesse will look to build on their result over Heracles, they have struggled to get going away from home, where they have lost six of their eight matches this season.

Almere City vs Vitesse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Almere City and Vitesse, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Almere City are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win six of their last seven league matches since early October.

Vitesse have lost their last four Eredivisie away games, conceding 17 goals and scoring just twice since a 3-1 victory at NEC Nijmegen on October 1.

Almere City currently hold the division’s worst record on home turf, having picked up just five points in their seven games at the Yanmar Stadion this season.

Almere City vs Vitesse Prediction

Sturing will hope last weekend’s victory over Heracles can serve as a springboard for a fine run of form as Vitesse look to pull clear of the danger zone. Almere City have struggled to get going away from home and we fancy Vitesse scraping all three points in this one.

Prediction: Almere City 1-2 Vitesse

Almere City vs Vitesse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vitesse to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Vitesse’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last nine outings)