Almere vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Almere City and PSV Eindhoven will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday six fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Excelsior last weekend.

PSV, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat away to Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard were all among the goals as the Gunners marked their return to the elite stage with a comprehensive victory.

The Lightbulbs will turn their focus back to the league where their last game saw them thrash Nijmegen 4-0 on home turf.

The victory helped them hold on to top spot in the league, having garnered maximum points from four games. Almere City are second-from-bottom with just one point to show for their efforts in five games.

Almere vs PSV Eindhoven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the second meeting between the two sides. Their sole clash came in the round of 32 of the 2014-15 KNVB Beker when PSV claimed a comfortable 5-1 away win to qualify for the next round.

Almere City are competing in the Eredivisie for the first time in their history.

PSV Eindhoven's last eight games in all competitions have produced at least four goals.

Four of Almere City's five league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

PSV's defeat against Arsenal ended their 26-game unbeaten run in all competitions, stretching back to February (23 wins).

Three of Almere City's four Eredivisie games that witnessed goals had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Almere vs PSV Eindhoven Prediction

Almere City created history by gaining promotion to the Eredivisie through the playoffs last season. It is a spectacular rise for a club founded just over two decades ago. However, they have had a baptism of fire in the top flight, suffering four successive losses before registering their first point last week.

Chances of them building on this appear slim, as a rampaging PSV lie in their wake. The league leaders will be smarting from the thrashing they received on the continent and will want to respond with an emphatic victory.

We are backing Peter Bosz's side to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Almere 0-4 PSV Eindhoven

Almere vs PSV Eindhoven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV Eindhoven to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to win both halves