Almere vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2024 

Almere City welcome PSV Eindhoven to Yanmar Stadion for an Eredivisie matchday three fixture on Saturday (August 24). The hosts are coming off a 3-0 defeat at Fortuna Sittard. Alen Halilovic, Kristoffer Peterson and Josip Mitrovic scored to help Fortuna claim maximum points.

PSV, meanwhile, claimed a 3-1 comeback win at Heracles last weekend. They were behind at the break, courtesy of Brian De Keersmaecker's fifth-minute strike. Ivan Mesik's 51st-minute own goal drew the game level before Johan Bakayoko and Couhaib Driouech scored to secure the win.

The victory left the Eindhoven outfit joint-top of the standings with maximum points from two games. Almere, meanwhile, are 15th and are one of five sides yet to pick up a point after two outings.

Almere vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

PSV have won all three previous head-to-head games, scoring 11 goals and conceding one.

Their most recent clash in January saw PSV win 2-0 at home enroute winning the league.

PSV's last five league games have had goals at both ends, while seven of their last eight producing at least three goals.

Almere are winless in 14 league games, losing seven.

PSV are unbeaten in nine league games, winning eight,

PSV's three competitive games this season have produced an average of 10 corners.

Almere vs PSV Prediction

Almere have started the season poorly as they face the toughest test of their campaign. They are yet to score after two games and also failed to do so, while conceding eight goals across league meetings last season.

PSV won the league last term in domineering fashion, and Peter Bosz' side are once again heavily fancied to go all the way. They lost their opening game of the season in the Johann Cruyff Shield against Feyenoord but have started the league season impressively.

Expect the visitors to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Almere 1-4 PSV

Almere vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1 - PSV to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - PSV to score in both halves

