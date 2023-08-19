Real Madrid beat Almeria 3-1 at the Power Horse Stadium - Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos on Saturday, August 19.

Almeria looked like the dominant side in the opening minutes and opened the scoring rightfully as Sergio Arribas slotted one into the back of the net in the third minute of the game. The hosts kept pushing for another as they kept creating a truckload of chances.

Jude Bellingham equalized for Real Madrid in the 19th minute as he slotted one in from close range. Los Blancos scored another via Toni Kroos but it was ruled out for a foul in the box. Almeria kept challenging the Spanish giants, but the visitors held their ground.

Post the half-time break, Real Madrid looked more comfortable as they started taking hold of the match. Bellingham scored again to take the lead as he headed in a cross from Kroos to beat Luis Maximiano. Los Blancos sealed the game minutes later as Vinicius scored a beauty to bag all three points.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest talking points from the game:

#5 The goalkeeping battle is on

The battle for Real Madrid's number-one goalkeeper for the season is definitely building up. Andriy Lunin started his second game in a row but faces stiff competition from Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Ukrainian was put under pressure on various occasions as the hosts kept attacking down the center. Almeria attackers tried to strangle Lunin with their long rangers but the 24-year-old did well to defy those attempts.

He looked shaky on certain occasions and also could have done better for Arribas' goal, but all in all a pretty decent performance by Lunin. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top between him and Kepa.

#4 Vinicius Jr opens his tally with a special one

Vinicius Jr scored Real Madrid's third of the night. The Brazilian's strike was a special one as he swiftly placed the ball into the back of the net to open his tally for the season.

Vinicius was the most fouled player on the pitch (5 times). He won eight duels, completed three dribbles, and had four attempts on goal throughout his stay on the pitch. The Brazilian will be looking to further his tally as the season advances as he shoulders the responsibility of being the main man for Real Madrid upfront.

#3 Almeria with an explosive opening half

Almeria definitely looked more threatening in the opening half of the game. The hosts had Real Madrid in the backseat as they had no option but to sit back and absorb the pressure. Although Los Blancos enjoyed the majority of the possession, it was Almeria who looked intimidating moving forward.

Real Madrid was taken aback by the pressure exerted by Vicente Moreno's men in the opening half. The zeal and intent to drive forward was there to see. Almeria players were trying to test Lunin with every opportunity that presented itself. It was a shame that they could not capitalize on it.

#2 Jude Bellingham with a perfect start

Jude Bellingham has blended into this Madrid squad perfectly. He is having a dream start to his life in Spain. The Englishman scored a brace and has already bagged three goals in two games to his name.

He also bagged an assist. His link-up play with Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde was special as Real Madrid's midfield displayed their superiority.

Bellingham created three chances, made three recoveries, completed one dribble, and won two duels throughout his stay on the pitch. The 20-year-old will be hoping to continue and build on this for the games to come as he looks to cement his place in the starting line-up.

#1 Real Madrid makes it two out of two

Los Blancos keep the pressure on Barcelona as they make it two out of two in the league. Carlo Ancelotti's men have started to show that they are settling in well with this new diamond formation and are adapting to life without Karim Benzema.

Barcelona having drawn their opening fixture against Getafe will have all the pressure to win their game against Cadiz as a slip-up will allow Real Madrid to run free early on in the campaign.