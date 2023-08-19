Almeria 1-3 Real Madrid: Los Blancos' Player Ratings as Jude Bellingham dominates with masterclass in a comeback win | La Liga 2023-24

Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Almeria 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday, August 19 as they made it two wins from two to start the campaign.

Almeria entered this contest following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in their season-opener. Despite having significantly more of the ball and nearly twice the number of shots as their opponents, a lack of clinicality in front of goal ultimately cost them. Vicente Moreno's men knew they would need to dig deep to grind out a result against their visitors today.

Los Blancos, on the other hand, secured a relatively straightforward 2-0 win over Athletic Club in their first game. Playing for the second time on the road, Carlo Ancelotti was forced into making just one change to his starting XI. Antonio Rudiger made the lineup in place of Eder Militao, who suffered an injury to his ACL and is expected to be sidelined for most of this season.

Almeria made a flying start to the game as they snatched an unexpected early lead with just three minutes on the clock. Skipper Lucas Robertone played a lovely flighted ball into the box, right between Real Madrid's central defenders. Sergio Arribas rose perfectly to meet the ball and dispatch it with his head to make it 1-0.

Despite conceding, Los Blancos maintained their composure and stuck to their plans. They dominated possession and found a way back into the game before the 20-minute mark. Jude Bellingham got into a good position inside the box and was alert as he tucked the ball into the net following an awkward bounce to make it 1-1.

Toni Kroos seemed to have completed the turnaround on the cusp of half-time with a trademark finish from the edge of the box and into the bottom-right corner. However, the goal was cancelled as the two teams went into the break tied at 1-1.

Real Madrid made a positive start to the second period as they looked to grab the lead and take control of the game. Their passing and movement soon reached an electrifying pace as they created several chances in quick succession. Bellingham doubled the visitors' advantage following an assist by Toni Kroos on the hour-mark as Almeria finally fell behind after a valiant display.

The hosts made multiple substitutions as they tried desperately to attain parity, but were put to the sword by Vinicius Junior in the 73rd minute. Bellingham was involved yet again as he provided the pass to the Brazilian, who scored with an assured and clinical strike from inside Almeria's box.

Despite their two-goal cushion, Real Madrid's full-backs continued to make forward runs with Dani Carvajal nearly adding a fourth late in the game. However, despite nine minutes of added time, the score remained 3-1.

On that note, let's take a look at Los Blancos' player ratings from their second win of the league season.

Real Madrid Player Ratings

Andriy Lunin - 8/10

Lunin enjoyed an excellent first half, making five saves to keep Almeria at bay, as the addition of Kepa Arrizabalaga seems to have kept the Russian on his toes. He made two more good saves in the second period in a lovely display.

Daniel Carvajal - 7/10

Carvajal made a decent start to the game and looked composed on the right flank. He won two duels, making five clearances and two tackles. He also missed a great chance to score late in the game.

Antonio Rudiger - 7.5/10

Rudiger was a solid presence at the heart of Real Madrid's defense. He won all four of his duels, making four blocks, three clearances and two tackles.

David Alaba - 6.5/10

Alaba started the game positively and had a good game overall.

Fran Garcia - 6.5/10

Garcia was active bombing up and down the left flank, showing a great presence on his team's attacking moves.

Federico Valverde - 7.5/10

Valverde looked sharp in Real Madrid's midfield as he predominantly played slightly off the right side of the pitch. He passed the ball with 97% accuracy, including three key passes and two long balls. He also won both his duels.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7.5/10

Tchouameni made a solid start to the game and played well in the middle of the pitch for Real Madrid. He won seven duels, making three interceptions and one clearance. He also played one key pass and four long balls.

Toni Kroos - 8/10

Kroos nearly doubled Los Blancos' lead on the cusp of half-time but the goal was cancelled. He made up for that with a good assist for his side's and Bellingham's second goal of the night.

Jude Bellingham - 9.5/10

Bellingham scored in his second game on the bounce with a smart finish following an awkward deflection in the box. He added another in the second period to put Real Madrid 2-1 up. The Englishman rounded off a fantastic night with an assist for Vinicius' first goal of the campaign.

Vinicius Junior - 7.5/10

Vinicius had a good first half but failed to hit the target despite two attempts. Despite the lack of success, he kept his head up and scored a lovely goal in the second half to make it 3-1.

Rodrygo - 7/10

Rodrygo drifted wide and played off both flanks as he attempted two first-half shots, hitting the target once. He ended his time on the pitch having won four duels, played two key passes and completed three dribbles.

Substitutes

Luka Modric - 7/10

Modric came on in place of Rodrygo and looked sharp during his cameo towards the end of the game.

Eduardo Camavinga - 6.5/10

Camavinga replaced Kroos late in the game and put in a decent performance for Real Madrid.

Joselu - 6.5/10

Joselu came on late in the game and had a chance to score but fired his shot off-target.

Lucas Vazquez & Brahim Diaz - N/A

The pair came on in the dying embers of the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.