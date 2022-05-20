Almeria vs Alcorcon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Almeria host Alcorcon at the Estadio Mediterraneo in the Spanish Segunda Division on Saturday, with both sides having had contrasting seasons.

Almeria is currently at the top of the table, two points ahead of Eibar in 2nd. Rubi's side will know that a win will guarantee their promotion back to the La Liga. They will look to secure their promotion with a win against a poor Alcorcon side on Saturday.

Alcorcon, on the other hand, are currently at the bottom of the league, having already been relegated from the division. Fran Fernandez's side have been in terrible form of late, having lost four of their last five games. It's hard to see them taking anything away from the game on Saturday.

Almeria will know that this is a golden opportunity to secure promotion against a poor Alcorcon side.

Almeria vs Alcorcon Head-to-Head

Almeria have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Alcorcon winning only one.

Almeria came away as 4-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season. Goals from Umar Sadiq, Alejandro Pozo and an own-goal from Daniel Jimenez were enough to secure the win on the night.

Almeria Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Alcorcon Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Almeria vs Alcorcon Team News

Almeria

Almeria have no new absentees following their 2-0 win against Real Sociedad B last time out. Ivan Martos, Juanjo and Largie Ramazani are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ivan Martos, Juanjo, Largie Ramazani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Alcorcon

Alcorcon came away unscathed from their 2-0 loss against Las Palmas last time out. Carlos Belvis is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, Victor Garcia is out injured.

Injured: Victor Garcia

Doubtful: Carlos Belvis

Suspended: None

Almeria vs Alcorcon Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Sergio Akieme, Srdjan Babic, Rodrigo Ely, Alejandro Pozo; Samu, Cesar de la Hoz; Francisco Portillo, Lucas Robertone, Arvin Appiah; Umar Sadiq

Alcorcon Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jesus Ruiz; Laure, David Fernandez, Oscar Rivas, Ivan Calero; Mula, Roberto Olabe, Giovani Zarfino, Hugo Fraile; Emmanuel Apeh, Joel Valencia

Almeria vs Alcorcon Prediction

Almeria should have no trouble getting past a poor Alcorcon side on Saturday, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

We predict Almeria will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Almeria 3-0 Alcorcon

