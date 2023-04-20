Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | April 22nd 2023

Almeria and Athletic Bilbao go head-to-head at the Estadio Mediterráneo in round 30 of the Spanish La Liga on Saturday.

The hosts will look to get one over Ernesto Valverde’s men, having failed to win the last nine meetings between the sides since January 2009.

Almeria were sent crashing back to earth in La Liga as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Atletico Madrid at the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday.

This followed a 2-1 victory over Valencia on April 9 which saw their run of four consecutive games without a win come to an end.

With 30 points from 29 games, Rubi’s side are currently 17th in the La Liga table, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Athletic Bilbao maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Real Sociedad last Saturday.

Valverde’s side have now won three of their last four league matches, with a goalless draw against Getafe on April 1 being the exception.

With 43 points from 29 games, Athletic Club are currently seventh in the league standings, four points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the Conference League qualification spot.

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

Athletic Bilbao have been imperious in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Almeria have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Bilbao are on a three-match winning streak against Rubi’s men and are unbeaten in their last nine meetings, claiming eight wins and one draw since a 2-1 loss in January 2009.

Almeria are without a win in five of their last six outings, claiming two draws and losing three matches since the start of March.

Athletic Bilbao are on a five-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming three wins and two draws since mid-March.

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao have put together a fine run of form in recent weeks as they eye a spot in Europe. Valverde’s side have enjoyed the better of this fixture and we are tipping them to see off the hosts, who have managed just one win in their last six outings.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Almeria vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2: First to score - Athletic Bilbao (Bilbao have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Almeria)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the sides)

