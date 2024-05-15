Almeria vs Barcelona Prediction, Preview, Team News and More | La Liga 2023-24

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Almeria take on Xavi's Barcelona side at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Thursday. Barcelona have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove this week.

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled over the past year. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Real Betis last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Blaugrana eased past Real Sociedad by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Almeria vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent recent record against Almeria and have won 14 out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams. Almeria have managed only one victory against Barcelona during this period and will look to cut the deficit this week.

Almeria form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Barcelona form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Almeria vs Barcelona Team News

Almeria

Largie Ramazani are currently serving a suspension and will not be available for selection. Aleksandar Radovanovic and Luis Suarez are injured and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Aleksandar Radovanovic, Luis Suarez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Largie Ramazani

Barcelona

Ilkay Gundogan is currently suspended and will not be able to play a part in this fixture. Gavi and Alejandro Balde are recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Injured: Gavi, Alejandro Balde, Frenkie de Jong

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ilkay Gundogan

Almeria vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maximiano; Pubill, Montes, Chumi, Langa; Edgar, Robertone; Romero, Viera, Embarba; Lozano

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Fermin; Yamal, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Almeria vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have an impressive squad at their disposal but have not justified their potential this season. Lamine Yamal has been a revelation for the Blaugrana and will look to prove his mettle yet again this week.

Almeria have been in poor form this season and will look to salvage the remainder of their campaign. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-4 Barcelona