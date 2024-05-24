Almeria vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2023-24

Almeria entertain Cadiz at the Estadio Mediterraneo in their final La Liga game of the season on Saturday (May 25). Both teams have been eliminated from the top tier but will look to end the season on a positive note.

Almeria are winless in three games. After consecutive losses, they drew 2-2 with Mallorca last week. Meanwhile, Cadiz are unbeaten in three games, winning two.

Their winning streak ended after two games last week, with a goalless draw at home with Las Palmas. Their resurgence in form came a bit too late, though, to keep them in the top flight.

Almeria vs Cadiz Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 20 times across competitions thus far, with Cadiz leading 11-2.

Cadiz are unbeaten in 13 meetings with Almeria, drawing the last three 1-1.

Almeria form guide (La Liga): D-L-L-W-L

Cadiz form guide (La Liga): D-W-W-L-D

Almeria vs Cadiz Team News

Almeria

Iddrisu Baba is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts.

Injured: Iddrisu Baba

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cadiz

Rominigue Kouame, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari Martín, Luis Hernndez and Fede San Emeterio remain sidelined with injuries, while Aiham Ousou is a doubt. Victor Chust and Chris Ramos will serve suspensions.

Injured: Rominigue Kouame, Jorge Mere, Jose Mari Martín, Luis Hernandez, Fede San Emeterio

Doubtful: Aiham Ousou

Suspended: Victor Chust, Chris Ramos

Almeria vs Cadiz Predicted XIs

Almeria (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Marc Pubill, Juan Brandariz, Cesar Montes, Bruno Langa; Lucas Robertone, Edgar Gonzalez; Luka Romero, Jonathan Viera, Sergio Arribas; Anthony Lozano

Cadiz (4-42): Jeremias Ledesma; Joseba Zaldua, Fali, Mamadou Mbaye, Javier Hernandez; Robert Navarro, Ruben Alcaraz, Gonzalo Escalante, Ruben Sobrino; Juanmi, Roger

Almeria vs Cadiz Prediction

Almeria have conceded at least twice in their last three league outings but have scored twice in two games. They remain winless at home this season.

Meanwhile, Cadiz have seen an upturn in form, as they are unbeaten in three league games without conceding. Nonetheless, they have just one away win all season.

Ten of their last 12 meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, and considering their current form, another low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Cadiz