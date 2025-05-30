Almeria vs CD Tenerife Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Almeria host CD Tenerife at UD Almeria Stadium on Sunday in the final round of games in the Segunda Division regular season. The hosts will be keen to get maximum points and book their place in the promotion playoffs.

Ad

Almeria were lucky to come away with a point after an underwhelming display in a goalless draw with Mirandes last time out. La Union have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, winning three of their last six games, as they eye a return to the top flight.

Tenerife, meanwhile, had their fate sealed weeks ago and are set for relegation after 12 seasons in the second division. Tenerife, who suffered their 21st league loss of the season in a 1-0 defeat to Real Oviedo last weekend, are winless in seven games.

Ad

Trending

Almeria vs CD Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two sides. Almeria lead 11-9.

Almeria have won the last five editions of the fixture, scoring seven times.

Tete have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of their last five matches with Almeria.

Almeria have the best offensive record in the second division, with 70 goals in 41 games.

Tenerife have scored only 35 times in the league all season. Only the bottom two teams (Ferrol and Cartagena) in the league table have managed fewer.

Ad

Almeria vs CD Tenerife Prediction

Almeria are heavy favourites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy victory against a side in much worse form.

Tete will need an Herculean effort to come away with any point on the road and will focus on avoiding a blowout loss against a side with only one home league defeat.

Prediction: Almeria 3-0 Tenerife

Almeria vs CD Tenerife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Almeria

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Almeria’s last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Tenerife's last seven matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More