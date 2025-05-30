Almeria vs CD Tenerife Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Almeria host CD Tenerife at UD Almeria Stadium on Sunday in the final round of games in the Segunda Division regular season. The hosts will be keen to get maximum points and book their place in the promotion playoffs.
Almeria were lucky to come away with a point after an underwhelming display in a goalless draw with Mirandes last time out. La Union have struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, winning three of their last six games, as they eye a return to the top flight.
Tenerife, meanwhile, had their fate sealed weeks ago and are set for relegation after 12 seasons in the second division. Tenerife, who suffered their 21st league loss of the season in a 1-0 defeat to Real Oviedo last weekend, are winless in seven games.
Almeria vs CD Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Sunday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two sides. Almeria lead 11-9.
- Almeria have won the last five editions of the fixture, scoring seven times.
- Tete have failed to get on the scoresheet in four of their last five matches with Almeria.
- Almeria have the best offensive record in the second division, with 70 goals in 41 games.
- Tenerife have scored only 35 times in the league all season. Only the bottom two teams (Ferrol and Cartagena) in the league table have managed fewer.
Almeria vs CD Tenerife Prediction
Almeria are heavy favourites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy victory against a side in much worse form.
Tete will need an Herculean effort to come away with any point on the road and will focus on avoiding a blowout loss against a side with only one home league defeat.
Prediction: Almeria 3-0 Tenerife
Almeria vs CD Tenerife Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Almeria
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of Almeria’s last eight games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Tenerife's last seven matches.)