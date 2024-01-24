Almeria vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Almeria lock horns with Deportivo Alaves in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Friday.

Almeria vs Deportivo Alaves Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The hosts slumped to a narrow 3-2 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Deportivo Alaves, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side edged Cadiz to a 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Almeria vs Deportivo Alaves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Deportivo Alaves have an impressive recent record against Almeria and have won six out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's two victories.

Deportivo Alaves won the reverse fixture against Almeria by a 1-0 margin this season and could complete a La Liga double against a top-flight opponent for the first time since they achieved the feat against Huesca in the 2018-19 season.

Almeria have won only one of their last nine matches against Deportivo Alaves in all competitions, with their only victory during this period coming by a 5-0 margin in a Copa del Rey fixture in January 2021.

After a run of three defeats on the trot away from home against Almeria in league competitions, Deportivo Alaves are unbeaten in their last three such games.

Almeria vs Deportivo Alaves Prediction

Deportivo Alaves have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on moving into the top half of the league table in the coming weeks. The likes of Kike Garcia and Luis Rioja have been crucial for the Basque side this season and will need to make their mark in this fixture.

Almeria have struggled to cope with the quality of the top flight this season and find themselves in a dire situation at the moment. Deportivo Alaves are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Deportivo Alaves

Almeria vs Deportivo Alaves Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Deportivo Alaves to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Deportivo Alaves to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Kike Garcia to score - Yes