Almeria vs Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Segunda Division action will see Almeria host Eibar at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Monday.

Almeria are currently slumbering in their race for promotion as results in recent games have not gone in their favor. They were beaten 2-1 by CD Lugo last time out and had to rely on a late own goal to get on the scoresheet after failing to create any noteworthy chances all game.

The hosts remain top of the table with 46 points from 23 games. They will, however, be looking to widen their lead at the top as they chase a return to the top-flight after a seven-season absence.

Eibar, on the other hand, are performing well at the moment in their pursuit of promotion. They played out a 1-1 draw against Real Oviedo in their last game, with fullback Alvaro Tejero scoring a late equalizer for his side. They are now unbeaten in their last four league games.

Eibar sit third in the league standings, just three points behind Monday's hosts, and will be looking to draw level when the two sides face off next week.

Almeria vs Eibar Head-to-Head

There have been 11 meetings between Almeria and Eibar. Both teams have won five games apiece while the other meeting between them ended in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash earlier in the season. Eibar won the game 1-0, with Stoichov scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half.

Almeria Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

Eibar Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Almeria vs Eibar Team News

Almeria

Jose Lazo and Daniel Carrico are both injured and will miss Monday's game. Umar Sadiq is away with Nigeria at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jose Lazo, Daniel Carrico

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Umar Sadiq

Suspended: None

Eibar

Franchu has been out of action since October due to an injury and will remain out of the squad on Monday.

Injured: Franchu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almeria vs Eibar Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Alex Centelles, Chumi, Srdan Babic, Juanjo Nieto; Cesar de la Hoz, Samuel Costa; Arvin Appiah, Lucas Robertone, Alejandro Pozo; Largie Ramazani

Eibar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Yoel Rodríguez; Tono, Xabier Etxeita, Anaitz Arbilla, Alvaro Tejero; Sergio Alvarez, Javier Munoz; Stoichov, Edu Exposito, Jose Corpas; Fran Sol

Almeira vs Eibar Prediction

Almeria are currently on a four-game winless run across all competitions and have won just one of their last six league games.However, they have lost just one home game all season and will be looking to maximize their home advantage next week.

Eibar have picked up two wins and two draws in their last four league games and have lost just one of their last 10. They should be able to earn a point when they take on the league leaders on Monday.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Eibar

