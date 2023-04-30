Almeria vs Elche Prediction and Betting Tips | May 2nd 2023

Almeria will host Elche at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Tuesday in another round of La Liga football.

The home side have had their struggles this season and currently find themselves just outside the drop zone with just six games left to play. They were beaten 4-2 by defending champions Real Madrid on Saturday, conceding all four goals before the 48th-minute mark.

Almeria sit 16th in the league table with 33 points from 32 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this week.

Elche have endured a more difficult campaign than their opponents and now sit deep in the relegation zone, rapidly running out of time to save themselves. However, they returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion last time out as they thrashed 10-man Rayo Vallecano 4-0 at the Estadio Martinez Valero on Saturday.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the La Liga standings with just 16 points picked up so far. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play on Tuesday.

Almeria vs Elche Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 30 meetings between Almeria and Elche. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while the visitors have won eight times.

There have been 11 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The visitors are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

All but one of La Union's nine league wins this season have come on home turf.

Los Franjiverdes have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season, the fewest in the competition so far.

The visitors have the worst defensive record in the Spanish top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 62.

Almeria vs Elche Prediction

Almeria have lost three of their last four games and have won just two of their last nine. They have, however, shown solidity on home turf this season and will be hopeful of a result here.

Elche's latest result ended a six-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on that come Tuesday. They have, however, lost their last four games on the road and could suffer defeat here as well.

Prediction: Almeria 2-1 Elche

Almeria vs Elche Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Almeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)

