Almeria vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Almeria lock horns with an inconsistent Getafe side in a crucial encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Friday.

Almeria vs Getafe Preview

Getafe are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Almeria, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Villarreal in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Almeria vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Getafe have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's six victories.

Almeria have won five of their last seven matches at home against Getafe in La Liga - more victories than they have managed at home against any other team in the competition.

Getafe won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in November last year and could complete a La Liga double against Almeria for only the third time in their history.

Almeria have won their last three matches at home against Getafe in La Liga and have won each of these games by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Almeria have lost their last two matches at home at La Liga and could suffer three consecutive defeats at home for the second time this season.

Almeria vs Getafe Prediction

Getafe have consistently punched above their weight this season but have not been at their best in recent weeks. Oscar Rodriguez found the back of the net last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Almeria have failed to cope with the rigours of the top flight this season and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Getafe are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Getafe

Almeria vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Getafe to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Getafe to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Oscar Rodriguez to score - Yes