Almeria vs Getafe Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Almeria will host Getafe at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Wednesday (November 9) night in La Liga.

The hosts have had mixed results this season, winning thrice in the last six gameweeks. They were beaten 2-0 by Barcelona in their last league outing. Almeria had to thank their goalkeeper Fernando Martínez for his heroics and the wastefulness of their opponents to thank for avoiding a rout.

Almeria are 15th in the La Liga standings with 13 points from as many games. They are just two points above the drop zone and will look to widen that gap this week.

Getafe have also had their struggles this season, struggling to pick up wins. They played out a goalless draw against floundering Cadiz last time out. Getafe failed to create any noteworthy chances to clinch all three points in a game that had more fouls than attempted shots.

The visitors have picked up 14 points from 13 games and sit 13th in the league table. They will now look to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Almeria vs Getafe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Almeria and Getafe. The hosts have won four of those games, while the visitors have won nine. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

Getafe have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

Almeria have scored just once in their last four games in this fixture.

All four of Almeria's league wins this season have come at home.

Two of Getafe's three league wins this season have come on the road.

The Almeriensistas are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across competitions.

Almeria vs Getafe Prediction

Almeria have lost two of their last three games and three of their last five. They have, however, won their last three games at home and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Getafe are on a five-game unbeaten streak, drawing four. They are unbeaten in their last four games on the road and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Getafe

Almeria vs Getafe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in all but one of Almeria's last six games.)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of Getafe's last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

