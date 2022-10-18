Almeria vs Girona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 20th 2022

Almeria will entertain Girona in a bottom-of-the-table mid-week La Liga clash on Thursday.

The hosts fell to their sixth defeat of the season as Real Betis inflicted a 3-1 away loss on them on Sunday. They have two wins to their name this term and are in 18th place in the league table with just seven points from nine games.

Girona are winless in their last four league outings but avoided a fourth-straight loss last time around against Cadiz. Substitute Cristhian Stuani scored a last-gasp penalty deep in injury time to salvage a point for Girona in a 1-1 draw.

After the game on Thursday, the two sides will be in league action again on Sunday, so we expect some players to be rested for this game.

Almeria vs Girona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 20 times across all competitions and this will be their first meeting in La Liga. Almeria hold the upper hand in the games against the visitors, with nine wins to their name. Girona have picked up five wins while six matches have ended in draws.

Interestingly, when the two sides met in Segunda Division action last season, both sides picked up an away win by a one-goal margin.

Both sides have conceded 15 goals this season, though Girona have outscored the hosts 12-8 in the nine league games thus far.

Girona have kept a clean sheet in their last three away matches against Almeria in all competitions.

No team in La Liga this season have lost more games (6) than the hosts. Girona have lost five games.

Almeriensistas have been solid at home this term. Both of their league wins in La Liga this season have come at home while they have scored seven of their eight goals in four home games.

Girona are winless in their travels and only three of their 12 goals have come away from home.

Almeria vs Girona Prediction

Almeria have endured a slow start to their season and have suffered five defeats in their last six league games. They have scored the majority of their goals this season at home and should be hopeful of a positive outcome.

Blanquivermells are without a win in their away games and have lost two games in a row in their travels. They have scored a goal apiece in their last three away games and should be able to find the back of the net here.

Given the recent results between the two sides at Thursday's venue, a defeat for the visitors seems unlikely. As Almeria have picked up two wins from four home games this season, they are also likely to hold their own here. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Girona

Almeria vs Girona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Almeria to score first - Yes

Tip 5: El Bilal Touré to score any time - Yes

