Almeria vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2021-22

Almeria will welcome Girona to the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in La Liga 2 on Sunday.

The visitors are on a run of three consecutive victories and will seek to keep their juggernaut rolling.

They saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 2-0 loss at Real Zaragoza on March 4 before playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw with CD Lugo eight days later. However, Almeria returned to winning ways in La Liga 2 on Monday, seeing off Tenerife 1-0 away from home.

With 62 points from 32 games, they are second in the La Liga 2 points table, one point off leaders Eibar.

Meanwhile, Girona maintained their fine run of results, claiming an empathic 5-1 win over UD Ibiza Eivissa.

They have now won their last three games, scoring ten goals and conceding three. This upturn in form has seen Girona rise to fifth in the standings, one point above SD Ponferradina in the final promotion playoff spot.

Almeria vs Girona Head-to-Head

With nine wins from the last 19 meetings between the two teams, Almeria head into this game with an upper hand in this fixture. Girona have picked up six wins in this period, while four games have ended all square.

Almeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Girona Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W.

Almeria vs Girona Team News

Almeria

Almeria will be without Chumi, Ivan Martos, Daniel Carrico and Juanjo Nieto, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Samuel Costa is suspended.

Injured: Chumi, Ivan Martos, Daniel Carrico, Juanjo Nieto, Umar Sadiq.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Samuel Costa.

Unavailable: None.

Girona

Arnau Martinez, Juanpe and Dario Sarmiento will miss Sunday’s game because of injuries, while Alejandro Baena will serve a one-match suspension.

Injured: Arnau Martinez, Juanpe and Dario Sarmiento.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Alejandro Baena.

Unavailable: None.

Almeria vs Girona Predicted XIs

Almeria (3-5-2): Fernando Martinez; Cesar de la Hoz, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic; Alejandro Pozo, Franscisco Portillo, Inigo Eguaras, Javi Robles, Sergio Rodriguez; Largie Ramazani; Largie Ramazani.

Girona (4-4-2): Juan Carlos; Bueno, Santiago Bueno, Bernardo Espinosa, Jairo Izquierdo Gonzalez; Ivan Martín, Pol Lozano, Aleix Garcia, Borja García; Samu Saiz, Nahuel Bustos.

Almeria vs Girona Prediction

Both teams have enjoyed fine campaigns this season and are in the upper echelons of the standings.

Girona are in resurgent form, claiming three wins in their last three outings. However, against an Almeria side that have won five of their last seven games, they could have their task cut out. A thrilling contest could ensue between the two sides, with the spoils shared.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Girona.

Edited by Bhargav