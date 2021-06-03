Almeria vs Girona prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division playoffs 2020-21

Almeria entertain Girona at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos in the second leg tie of the Segunda Division playoffs semi-finals on Saturday. Girona's flawless performance in the first leg on Wednesday has given them a massive 3-0 advantage on aggregate.

The visiting side progressed to the finals last season as well, winning both the semi-final legs and will be hoping to do the same here.

Almeria have lost just once at home in league fixtures in 2021, so there's still hope for them to come back from a three-goal deficit.

Almeria vs Girona Head-to-Head

This will be the 18th meeting between the two clubs. Almeria have been the better side in this fixture with eight wins compared to Girona's four wins. Five matches have ended in a draw between the two.

Girona's all four wins have come since 2019, with three of them coming in crucial playoff fixtures. These sides are yet to face each other in La Liga.

They last squared off in the first-leg tie on Wednesday at Estadi Montilivi, in which Girona recorded a 3-0 win thanks to goals from Mamadou Sylla, Edgar Barcenas and Yan Couto.

Almeria form guide in Segunda Division: L-W-W-L-D

Girona form guide in Segunda Division: W-D-W-W-W

Almeria vs Girona Team News

Almeria

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the home side in this game.

Injury: None

Suspension: None

Girona

There have been no fresh injuries or suspensions for Blanquivermells and striker Cristhian Stuani is the only player currently ruled out of the semi-final second-leg fixture.

Antonio Luna returned to the fold after recovering from a muscle strain but did not feature in the game. He might make an appearance from the bench here.

Injury: Cristhian Stuani

Suspension: None

Almeria vs Girona Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Giorgi Makaridze; Aitor Bunuel, Nikola Maraš, Chumi Brandariz, Sergio Akieme; Cesar de la Hoz, Radav Petrovic; Ager Aketxe, Fran Villalba, José Corpas; Umar Sadiq

Girona Predicted XI (3-5-2): Juan Carlos; Juanpe, Arnau Martinez, Santiago Bueno; Enric Franquesa, Yan Couto, Gerard Gumbau, Monchu, Sebastian Cristoforo; Yoel Barcenas, Mamadou Sylla

Almeria vs Girona Prediction

Almeria could not fight back against Girona last time around as they found themselves 2-0 down within five minutes of kick-off. They are again expected to struggle, as Girona have been in incredible form since March and have just one loss in their last 15 games.

The only thing in their favor in this second leg tie is home advantage; they have lost just four games across all competitions at Saturday's venue this season.

We predict the game will end in another win for the visiting side, who should be able to make it to the playoffs finals for the second year in a row.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Girona.

Edited by Shardul Sant