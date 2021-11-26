Almeria vs Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Almeria and Huesca will battle for three points in a Segunda Division clash on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory over Real Valladolid at the same ground last weekend. A second-half fightback saw the Andalusians claw back from a one-goal deficit at halftime against their 10-man visitors.

Huesca shared the spoils in a tame goalless stalemate with UD Ibiza on home turf.

The draw left the Aragonese in 14th place in the table, having accrued 21 points from 17 matches so far.

Almeria still lead the way at the summit of the standings and now have an eight-point advantage at the top.

Almeria vs Huesca Head-to-Head

Huesca have six wins from their last 12 matches against Almeria. Two matches have ended in a share of the spoils while Saturday's hosts were victorious on four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2020 when Shinji Okazaki's first-half strike and Mikel Rico's brace helped Huesca secure a 3-2 victory.

Almeria are currently on a seven-game winning streak and are already favorites to secure automatic promotion to the top-flight. Huesca have drawn three of their last five league games.

Almeria form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Huesca form guide: D-W-L-D-D

Almeria vs Huesca Team News

Almeria

Daniel Carrico and Lucas Robertone have both been ruled out with hamstring injuries. Midfielder Samú Costa is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Daniel Carrico, Lucas Robertone

Suspension: Samu Costa

Huesca

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Almeria vs Huesca Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rubio Fernando; Alejandro Plaza, Ivan Martoz, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz; Curro Sánchez, Arvin Appiah, Francisco Portillo; Dyego Sousa

Huesca Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andres Fernandez; Julio Buffarini, Jorge Pulido, Cristian Salvador, Florian Miguel; Pedro Mosquera; Andrei Rațiu, Kelechi Nwakali, Jaime Seoane, Mikel Rico; Isidro Pitta

Almeria vs Huesca Prediction

Almeria are on a roll at the moment and their strong run of victories does not look likely to be threatened against an inconsistent Huesca.

Home advantage also factors in for Rubi's side and they are heavily fancied to continue their winning streak. The visitors have enough quality to cause problems if given the opportunity but we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Almeria 2-0 Huesca

Edited by Peter P