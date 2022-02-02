Almeria vs Ibiza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Stuttering Almeria host an in-form Ibiza at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games on Friday in the Segunda Division.

The Rojiblancos are currently winless in their last six games in all competitions, including five in the league, which has seen them drop from first position in the standings to third.

In fact, they've lost each of their last three games and will be desperate to return to winning ways.

Ibiza, meanwhile, are on the rise, unbeaten in their last four games, including three wins, to climb up to 10th.

They're still 11 points behind the Andalusian side but can cut the gap to eight with a win here.

Almeria vs Ibiza Head-To-Head

When the sides clashed in the November reverse, La Union pulled off a slender 1-0 victory in Ibiza, courtesy of a first-half penalty from Dyego Sousa.

Almeria Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Ibiza Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Almeria vs Ibiza Team News

Almeria

La Unión won't have the services of Sousa, their hero in the November reverse against Ibiza, as he's currently nursing a muscle injury.

Juan Villar will continue to lead the line for them.

Injured: Dyego Sousa

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Ibiza

The Balearic Islands outfit will miss out on Mateusz Bogusz, who's a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament rupture.

In-form striker Sergio Castle has scored five goals in his last three appearances and will be relied upon to produce the goods once more.

Injured: Mateusz Bogusz

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Almeria vs Ibiza Predicted XI

Almeria (4-2-3-1): Fernando; Alejandro Pozo, Srđan Babić, Iván Martos, Álex Centelles; César de la Hoz, Samú Costa; Francisco Portillo, Lucas Robertone, Largie Ramazani; Juan Villar.

Ibiza (4-2-3-1): Álex Domínguez; Cifu, David Goldar, Juan Ibiza, Gonzalo Escobar; Pape Diop, Manu Molina; Cristian Herrera, Miguel Ángel Guerrero, Nono; Sergio Castel.

Almeria vs Ibiza Prediction

The Andalusian side may sit above Ibiza but their form is contrasting right now, with the former looking more like a mid-table side and the latter a promotion contender.

Ibiza are riding a wave of confidence after going their last four league games unbeaten and will have revenge on their minds for their earlier defeat to Rubi's side.

Given the home side's struggles of late, they should be able to secure all three points here.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Ibiza

