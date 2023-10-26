Almeria vs Las Palmas Prediction and Betting Tips | October 28, 2023

La Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Almeria and Las Palmas go head-to-head at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Saturday (October 28).

Almeria failed to get up and running, as they suffered a 5-2 hammering against Girona on Sunday. Gaizk Garitano’s side are winless in 10 league games, losing seven. Almeria are rooted to the bottom of the standings, picking up three points from 30.

Meanwhile, Las Palmas were sent crashing back to earth last time out, as they suffered a 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano. Before that, Garcia Pimienta’s men were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Celta Vigo and Villarreal respectively.

With 11 points from 10 games, Las Palmas are 12th in the league table, level on points with 11th-placed Getafe.

Almeria vs Las Palmas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 19 meetings, Almeria boast a superior record in the fixture, losing thrice.

Almeria are on a four-game unbeaten run against Las Palmas, claiming one win since a 2-0 defeat in October 2020.

Las Palmas have lost six of their last seven away games across competitions, with a 2-1 win at Villarreal on October 8 being the exception.

Almeria are winless in 13 La Liga games since May, losing eight, since a 3-0 win over Mallorca in May.

Almeria vs Las Palmas Prediction

Almeria have struggled to find their footing this season, which gives Las Palmas a slight edge this weekend. However, Las Palmas’ form on the road is nothing to write home about, so the two sides could cancel each other out.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Las Palmas

Almeria vs Las Palmas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of their last nine clashes.)