Almeria vs Leganes prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

UD Almeria will host Leganes in a matchday 13 fixture in the Spanish Segunda Division on Friday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a comfortable 4-1 away victory over Mirandes last weekend. Dyego Sousa inspired the rout with his hat-trick.

Leganes fell to a 2-1 defeat to Tenerife on home turf. Elady scored either side of Sergio Poirreir's second-half strike to help the visitors secure all three points.

Both sides are in need of maximum points for different reasons. Almeria still lead the way at the summit of the standings with 25 points garnered from 12 matches while Leganes are in the relegation zone on 10 points.

Almeria vs Leganes Head-to-Head

Leganes have five wins from the eight games they have played against Almeria. Two previous matches ended in draws while Friday's hosts were victorious on one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in March when two injury-time goals from Manu Morlanes and Juan Munoz saw the sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

The visitors are currently on a five-game winless run while Almeria have won three of their last five matches.

Almeria form guide: W-W-L-D-W

Leganes form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Almeria vs Leganes Team News

Almeria

Srdjan Babic (physical discomfort), Juan Villar Vazquez (shoulder), Largie Ramazani (physical discomfort), Lucas Robertone (hamstring) and Aitor Bunuel (ligament) have all been sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Srdjan Babic, Juan Villar Vazquez, Largie Ramazani, Lucas Robertone, Aitor Bunuel

Suspension: None

Leganes

The visitors also have several players ruled out due to injuries. Javier Aviles (muscle), Unai Bustinza (hip), Unai Bustinza, Cheick Doukoure, Fede Vico and José Manuel Arnaiz are all unavailable for selection.

Ruben Pardo is suspended due to the red card he received against Tenerife.

Injuries: Javier Aviles, Unai Bustinza, Unai Bustinza, Cheick Doukoure, Fede Vico and José Manuel Arnaiz

Suspension: Ruben Pardo

Almeria vs Leganes Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rubio Fernando (GK); Alejandro Plaza, Ivan Martoz, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz, Arnau Puigmal; Arvin Appiah, Francisco Portillo, Umar Sadiq

Leganes Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ivan Vilar (GK); Bruno Gonzalez, Sergio Poirrier, Rodrigo Tarin; Javi Hernandez, Javier Eraso, Gaku Shibasaki, Sergi Palencia; Yoel Barcenas, Fede, Arnaiz Manuel

Almeria vs Leganes Prediction

Almeria have started the season strongly and are already among the forerunners to secure promotion to the top-flight. They come into the game as favorites against a struggling Leganes.

However, their poor historical performance against the Madrid outfit will give the visitors an extra edge. Nevertheless, we are backing Asier Garitano's side to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Almeria 2-0 Leganes

Edited by Peter P