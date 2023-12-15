Almeria vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th December 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca lock horns with a struggling Almeria outfit in a crucial clash at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday.

Almeria vs Mallorca Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have been in dismal form so far this season. The hosts suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Mallorca, on the other hand, are in 15th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Sevilla to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Almeria vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca have a good recent record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 22 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's seven victories.

After a run of only one victory in seven matches against Mallorca in La Liga, Almeria have won two of their last three such games in the competition.

Almeria are unbeaten in their five matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga - the highest number of home games that they have played without a defeat against a single opponent in the top flight.

Mallorca are winless in their last 13 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-1 margin against Granada in March 2013.

Almeria are winless in their last 19 matches in La Liga - their worst run in this regard in the history of the top flight.

Almeria vs Mallorca Prediction

Mallorca have managed to pick themselves up in recent weeks but remain dangerously close to the relegation zone. The away side was at its robust best against Sevilla and will need to build on its form this weekend.

Almeria seem condemned to the relegation zone this season and will need a miracle to turn their campaign around. Mallorca have been the better team this year and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Mallorca

Almeria vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Mallorca to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cyle Larin to score - Yes