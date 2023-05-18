Almeria vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | May 20, 2023 

Almeria host Mallorca at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Saturday (May 20) in La Liga.

The hosts have struggled this season but remain hopeful of survival with four games left. Almeria lost 3-1 to Osasuna in their last game. They were already three goals down before Lazaro netted a late consolation for Rubi's men.

Almeria are 15th in the league table with 36 points from 34 games and are just two points above the drop zone.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the league recently but continue to push for a top-half finish. They returned to winning ways last time out with a 1-0 victory over Cadiz, with Pablo Maffeo netting a 20th-minute winner. The visitors are 12th in the standings with 44 points.

Almeria vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 meetings between Almeria and Mallorca, who lead 10-6.

The visitors have won their last four games in the fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in four games in the fixture and their last 11 games in La Liga.

All but one of Almeria's ten league wins this season have come at home.

Ten of Mallorca's 14 league wins this season have come away from home.

La Union have conceded 61 goals in La Liga this season. Only last-placed Elche (64) have conceded more.

Los Piratas have conceded 37 goals in the league this season, the second-fewest of any team outside the European spots in La Liga.

Almeria vs Mallorca Prediction

Almeria have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have, however, lost just one of their last four home games.

Meanwhile, Mallorca's latest result ended a three-game winless streak. They have won just one away league game all year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Almeria 1-0 Mallorca

Almeria vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Almeria

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last six games between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last seven matchups.)

