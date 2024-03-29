Almeria vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th March 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with a struggling Almeria side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday.

Almeria vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side slumped to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Real Madrid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Almeria, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The hosts edged Las Palmas to a crucial 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Almeria vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Osasuna have an excellent recent record against Almeria and have won four out of the last five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's one victory.

After a run of four victories in six matches against Osasuna in La Liga, Almeria have lost each of their last four such matches in the competition.

After a run of four victories on the trot at home against Osasuna in La Liga, Almeria have lost each of their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of 11 defeats in 14 matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga, Osasuna are unbeaten in five of their last six such games in the competition.

After a winless run of 31 matches in La Liga, Almeria managed to win their previous game in the competition by a 1-0 margin against Las Palmas.

Almeria vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have punched above their weight in recent years but are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The away side has good players at its disposal and will need to work hard to move into the top half of the league table.

Almeria have struggled this season and are in desperate need of a resurgence at the moment. Osasuna are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-4 Osasuna

Almeria vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Ante Budimir to score - Yes