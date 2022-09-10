Almeria vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2022-23

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Almeria take on Osasuna on Monday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Almeria are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far. The hosts suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat against Real Valladolid in their previous game and will look to bounce back this week.

Osasuna, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have punched above their weight this season. The Pamplona-based outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat against Real Betis last week and has a point to prove in this match.

C. A. OSASUNA @osasuna_en

After today's session, los rojillos will have one more training session before traveling to Almería.



#AlmeríaOsasuna #LetsGoRojillos #Osasuna is back on the field as the team continues to prepare for Monday's match at @UDAlmeria_Eng After today's session, los rojillos will have one more training session before traveling to Almería. 💪 #Osasuna is back on the field as the team continues to prepare for Monday's match at @UDAlmeria_Eng! After today's session, los rojillos will have one more training session before traveling to Almería. #AlmeríaOsasuna #LetsGoRojillos https://t.co/NOpClm7CqM

Almeria vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Osasuna have a good record against Almeria and have won nine out of the 19 matches that have been played between the two teams. Almeria have managed six victories against Osasuna and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Copa del Rey last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate after extra time. Almeria won on penalties on the day and will look to achieve another victory this week.

Almeria form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-W

Almeria vs Osasuna Team News

Almeria need to win this game

Almeria

Juanjo Nieto and Ivan Martos are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Inigo Eguaras and Gonzalo Melero are carrying knocks and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Juanjo Nieto, Ivan Martos

Doubtful: Inigo Eguaras, Gonzalo Melero

Suspended: None

Osasuna have a strong squad

Osasuna

Kike Saverio are injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Ruben Pena is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Kike Saverio

Doubtful: Ruben Pena

Suspended: None

Almeria vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Martinez; Sergio Akieme, Srdjan Babic, Rodrigo Ely, Alejandro Pozo; Cesar de la Hoz, Samu Costa, Lucas Robertone; Largie Ramazani, Leo Baptistao, Dyego Sousa

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Sergio Herrera; Nacho Vidal, Unai Garcia, David Garcia, Manu Sanchez; Lucas Torro, Jon Moncayola, Aimar Oroz, Moi Gomez; Chimy Avila, Ante Budimir

Almeria vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have exceeded expectations so far this season and have been in impressive form so far. Ante Budimir and Moi Gomez can win matches on their day and will need to step up this weekend.

Almeria are yet to hit their stride this season and will need to work hard to keep their place in La Liga. Osasuna are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Osasuna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi