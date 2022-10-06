Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2022

Relegation-battling Almeria will host Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio Mediterraneo in La Liga on Saturday (October 8), looking to arrest their four-game losing run.

La Union started their campaign with four points in three games, but things have gone south since their 2-1 defeat of Sevilla in August. A trio of 1-0 defeats to Real Valladolid, Osasuna and Mallorca was followed by a 4-0 crushing loss against Athletic Bilbao last weekend. Only bottom side Elche (1) have collected fewer points than Almeria (4).

Vallecano, meanwhile, are up in tenth place with ten points from seven games, having put up an improved showing this season.

Interestingly, the Red Sashes are the only team to have taken points off Barcelona so far this season, holding them to a goalless draw at the Camp Nou in their season opener.

Andoni Iraola's side are coming off a 2-1 comeback victory over Elche at the weekend, with Unai Lopez netting a stoppage-time winner. Lucas Boye put the visitors in front in the 32nd minute, but Sergio Camello restored parity for Vallecano eight minutes later.

The game was seemingly heading for a draw before Lopez popped up with a 95th-winner in a dramatic finale.

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Vallecano have won ten of their last 17 clashes with Almeria, losing only five times.

Almeria have lost in all four of their La Liga meetings with Vallecano.

The Red Sashes have a 100% win record against three teams - Almeria (4), Merida (2) and Real Burgos (2).

Vallecano have won six of their nine away games to Almeria.

Almeria have lost their last four league games without scoring - they have never gone five losses in a row without scoring.

Vallecano have won two of their last three games after winning only one of their previous nine.

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Almeria have gone off the boil with four straight defeats, so Rayo Vallecano can smell blood.

The Red Sashes can expect a challenge, as La Union are playing at home but should eventually prevail, albeit narrowly.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Vallecano

Almeria vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vallecano

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

