Almeria vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Real Betis will be fighting to avoid a third La Liga defeat in a row when they take on Almeria at the Municipal Stadium of the Mediterranean Games on Saturday.

Los Verdiblancos are coming into the game on the back of consecutive losses to Barcelona and Celta Vigo, and much to their dismay, both came on home turf.

Manuel Pellegrini's side were beaten 2-1 by the Catalans at the start of the month, followed by a 4-3 defeat to Celta Vigo just days later in a rollicking encounter.

Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 @RealBetis



: "Sabemos cuál es el camino a seguir, llevamos muchos años trabajando de esta manera". 🗣🎙 @juanmi9395 : "Sabemos cuál es el camino a seguir, llevamos muchos años trabajando de esta manera". 🗣🎙📺@juanmi9395: "Sabemos cuál es el camino a seguir, llevamos muchos años trabajando de esta manera". https://t.co/OUKDGTlEtw

This has seen them drop down to seventh in the league standings with 31 points from 20 games, but their next opponents are in a much worse position.

Back in the top flight for the first time since the 2014-15 season, Almeria are struggling to adjust to life, winning only six times so far and collecting 22 points.

Almeria vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Almeria have won seven of their last 12 matches with Real Betis, who've beaten them four times in the process.

However, when the sides met in October earlier this campaign, Real Betis secured a 3-1 win over Almeria at home.

Real Betis are looking to complete a league double over Almeria for the first time.

At home, Almeria have not lost any of their three games against Real Betis in La Liga - only against Mallorca (4) and Real Valladolid (4) have they played more games at home in the top-flight without losing any.

Almeria have lost three of their last five Andalusian derbies in La Liga, while Real Betis have have not lost any of their last five such games.

Almeria have won just one of their last six games in La Liga (3-1 vs Espanyol) - having lost only one of their previous seven at home in the competition.

Real Betis have lost three of their last four games in La Liga, although they have won three of the last five they have played on the road in the competition.

Almeria vs Real Betis Prediction

Neither team are on a good run of form right now. Real Betis have a far superior squad quality compared to Almeria but have flattered to deceive lately.

UD Almería @UDAlmeria_Eng I keep working hard to fight for my goal 🤜 I keep working hard to fight for my goal 🤜🔴⚪️ https://t.co/3yOYjgu1Vf

Los Verdiblancos could win this, but a draw seems like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Real Betis

Almeria vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

Poll : 0 votes