Almeria vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023

Real Betis return to action in La Liga when they journey to the Estadio del Mediterráneo to take on Almeria on Sunday.

Gaizka Garitano’s men are yet to taste victory in the league this season and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor record.

Almeria failed to stop the rot as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez last Saturday.

Garitano’s side have now failed to win any of their 14 La Liga matches this season, losing 11 and claiming three draws so far.

While Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings, they have reached the second round of the Copa del Rey courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Talavera on October 31.

Elsewhere, Real Betis failed to seal their spot in the knockout stages of the Europa League as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Sparta Prague on Thursday.

Prior to that, Manuel Pellegrini’s men were on a 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming eight wins and five draws since September.

Real Betis now turn their attention to La Liga, where they have picked up four wins and five draws in their last nine matches and currently sit seventh in the table with 24 points from 14 matches.

Almeria vs Real Betis Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Almeria hold a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides.

Real Betis have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared once.

Almeria have failed to win their last 17 league matches, losing 12 and claiming five draws since May’s 3-0 victory over Mallorca.

Real Betis are unbeaten in their last nine La Liga matches, claiming four wins and five draws since a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona on September 16.

Almeria currently hold the division’s worst defensive record, having conceded 37 goals in their 14 games so far.

Almeria vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis will be excited to take on an Almeria side who have endured a turbulent start to the season. Pellegrini’s men have won their last two games against the hosts and, given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we fancy them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Real Betis

Almeria vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last seven meetings)