Almeria vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important clash at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Preview

Almeria are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to make the most of their return to the top flight. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Blancos eased past Athletic Bilbao by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Almeria and have won 11 out of the last 14 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's one victory.

Almeria are winless in their last 13 matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, with their previous such victory against Los Blancos coming by a 2-0 margin under Unai Emery in 2008.

Real Madrid have won each of their last seven matches against Almeria in La Liga and have scored a total of 30 goals in these matches.

Real Madrid are unbeaten in their last 13 matches away from home against Andalusian teams in La Liga - their longest such run in such away games in the history of the competition.

Almeria lost their first game by a 2-0 margin and could begin a La Liga season with two defeats for the first time in their history.

Almeria vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will be intent on reclaiming the La Liga title this season. Jude Bellingham scored on his La Liga debut last week and will look to make his mark yet again in this match.

Almeria could find themselves in a relegation battle this season and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance on Saturday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-4 Real Madrid

Almeria vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Vinicius Junior to score - Yes