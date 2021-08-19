Almeria vs Real Oviedo prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

Almeria take on Real Oviedo in a Segunda Division game set to take place at the Estadio Del Mediterraneo on Friday.

Almeria won the first game of their campaign by a 3-1 scoreline against FC Cartagena. Umar Sadiq opened the scoring for the visitors, while Largie Ramazani contributed with a brace. Almeria currently sit top of the league standings with one win from one game.

Almeria looked great in pre-season, winning four out of their six club friendlies. The other two matches resulted in a draw and a loss.

Meanwhile, Real Oviedo are coming off a 2-2 draw against Lugo. First-half goals from Viti and Samuel Gyaaba put Oviedo in a strong position, but late goals from Jose Carrillo and Joselu forced the hosts to share points with Lugo. Real Oviedo are ninth in the Segunda Division table.

Almeria vs Real Oviedo Head-to-Head

Almeria and Real Oviedo have played 14 games against each other so far. Almeria have won five games, while Los Azules have prevailed on four occasions. Five matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw. Umar Sadiq scored a brace for Almeria, while Samuel Obeng and Simone Grippo registered their names on the scoresheet for Oviedo.

Almeria form guide: W

Real Oviedo form guide: D

Almeria vs Real Oviedo Team News

Almeria

Almeria have not reported any injuries ahead of their game against Real Oviedo.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Oviedo

Real Oviedo go into Friday's match with a fully-fit squad.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Almeria vs Real Oviedo Predicted XI

Almeria predicted XI (4-3-3): Fernando Martinez; Aitor Bunuel, Chumi, Ivan Martos, Sergio Akieme; Curro Sanchez, Samuel Costa, Lucas Robertone; Largie Ramazani, Umar Sadiq, Jose Carlos Lazo

💬 "Hay muchas cosas positivas para empezar este maratón"



📺 Rueda de prensa de Cuco Ziganda, aquí 👇https://t.co/EWsHoXLYx7#RealOviedo 🔵⚪ pic.twitter.com/Ba4VdIv0Yp — Real Oviedo (@RealOviedo) August 18, 2021

Real Oviedo predicted XI (4-3-3): Joan Femenias; Lucas Ahijado, David Costas, Dani Calvo, Pierre Cornud; Javi Mier, Jimmy Suarez, Mossa; Viti, Samuel Obeng, Borja Sanchez

Almeria vs Real Oviedo Prediction

Almeria's superior starting XI and depth give them the edge over Friday's opponents, and Rubi's side should be able to collect three points on home soil. The Almeria offense has been on fire lately, and fans can expect at least one of Ramazani and Sadiq to score.

We predict that Almeria will prevail in this encounter by a comfortable margin.

Prediction: Almeria 2-0 Real Oviedo

