Almeria vs Real Racing Club Prediction and Betting Tips | September 7th 2025

Almeria will host Real Racing Club at the UD Almeria Stadium on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The home side have had a mixed start to their league campaign and now sit ninth in the table with five points from three matches as they target consecutive appearances in the promotion playoffs.

They played out a 2-2 draw with Real Sociedad B U21 last time out, falling behind in both halves and coming back to draw level on each occasion via efforts from Nicolas Melamed and Adrian Embarba.

Real Racing Club, meanwhile, have enjoyed a perfect start to their season and have begun an early push for a return to La Liga for the first time in almost 15 years. They coasted to a 4-1 win over newly-promoted Ceuta in their game at the weekend featuring goals from three different players including star midfielder Inigo Vicente who netted a brace.

The visitors sit atop the table with nine points from an obtainable nine and will be keen to extend their winning streak when they play on Sunday.

Almeria vs Real Racing Club Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between Almeria and Racing. Both sides have won five games apiece with their other six contests ending in draws.

The hosts picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a five-game winless streak in this fixture.

Racing are the highest-scoring side in the Spanish second tier this term with a goal tally of 10 after three matches.

Almeria have conceded six goals in the Segunda Division so far, the highest of any team in the top half of the pile.

Almeria vs Real Racing Club Prediction

La Union are undefeated in their last four competitive outings dating back to last season although three of those games have ended in draws. They have, however, lost just one regular season home game since last September and will head into the weekend clash with confidence.

Racinguistas will head into the weekend on a high having won each of their three games this term. They have, however, struggled for results on the road all year and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Real Racing Club

Almeria vs Real Racing Club Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

