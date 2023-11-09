Almeria vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Almeria lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Saturday.

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves on the top flight this season. The home side slumped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. La Real eased past Benfica by a comfortable 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Almeria and Real Sociedad are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of the last 10 matches played between the two teams.

Almeria have won only two of their last eight matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga and have conceded at least one goal in each of these games.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last five matches away from home against Almiera in La Liga, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-0 margin in January this year.

Since their promotion in the 2022-23 season, Almeria have lost each of their last six matches against Basque opponents in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin against Eibar in 2015.

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have been in excellent form so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. La Real pulled off a brilliant victory against Benfica in the UEFA Champions League and will look to move into the top four in the coming weeks.

Almeria have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove going into this game. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Real Sociedad

Almeria vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mikel Oyarzabal to score - Yes