Almeria vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28th 2023

Fifteenth-placed Almeria will welcome 18th-placed Real Valladolid to the Estadio Mediterráneo in a crucial La Liga clash on Sunday.

The hosts have 39 points to their name, one more than the visitors, and are still not in the clear from relegation. The visitors, who have 38 points, trail 13th-placed Valencia by just two points, so they have a good chance of retaining their top-flight status.

The hosts failed to seal their top-flight status last week as they suffered a 1-0 away loss to Real Sociedad. Valladolid, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after five consecutive defeats last week, recording a 3-1 win over champions Barcelona.

Cyle Larin and Gonzalo Plata added goals after Andreas Christensen's own goal gave them a lead in the second minute.

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

They have met 26 times in all competitions since 2003. They have contested these games closely, with 11 games ending in draws. The visitors have a narrow 8-7 lead in wins.

Real Valladolid are undefeated in 10 of their last 11 matches against Almeria in all competitions.

The hosts have suffered just a couple of defeats at home against the visitors.

The hosts failed to score in their previous outing against Real Sociedad. The defeat brought an end to their 11-game run in which they had found the back of the net. It was their longest goalscoring run in the Spanish top flight.

The visitors have picked up just three of their 11 wins away from home this season.

Almeria have suffered just one defeat in their last five home games, recording three wins in that period.

Only Barcelona (4) have drawn fewer games in La Liga this season than the visitors (5).

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Six of the hosts' seven wins against Valladolid have come at Sunday's venue. 10 of Almeriensistas' 11 wins in the league this season have come at home, so they are expected to produce a strong performance.

Albivioletas returned to winning ways last week with an impressive win over Barcelona. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last three away games, with just one win in their last eight away games.

The stakes are high for both teams as they cannot afford to drop points in the final two games of the season. Almeria's home advantage is expected to give them an edge but they have just one win in their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

With that in mind, the two teams are expected to settle for a draw.

Prediction: Almeria 1-1 Real Valladolid

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Cyle Larin to score or assist anytime - Yes

