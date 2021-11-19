Almeria vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Almeria will go head-to-head with Real Valladolid in a top-of-the-table clash in the Spanish Segunda Division fixture on Saturday at Estadio Mediterráneo.

The hosts are currently at the top of the standings and are on a six-game winning streak in league fixtures. They recorded a narrow 1-0 win over Ibiza in their previous outing, as Dyego Sousa scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Real Valladolid are in third place in the league standings and have four wins in their last five games. They overcame Fuenlabrada in their home game last week, recording a 3-0 win.

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 23 times across all competitions and they have been evenly matched in this fixture, with the visitors having a narrow 7-6 lead in wins while 10 games have ended in draws.

The home side are winless in their last seven games against Pucela / Pucelanos, with their last win coming in 2013.

They last met in a Segunda Division fixture in the 2017-18 campaign at Estadio José Zorrilla. The game ended in a 2-1 win for Valladolid.

Almeria form guide (Segunda Division): W-W-W-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide (Segunda Division): W-W-L-W-W

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Team News

Almeria

Rojiblancos have a few injury concerns for the game but that's not expected to have a big impact on their performances on the pitch. Daniel Carriço is a long-term absentee and only expected to rejoin the squad in January.

Aitor Buñuel and Lucas Robertone trained ahead of the game but will have to face a late fitness test before they can be included in the final squad.

UD Almería @U_D_Almeria

📹 ¡Así nos ha ido!

🔜 #AlmeríaValladolid Jueves de trabajo en el Anexo 📍📹 ¡Así nos ha ido! Jueves de trabajo en el Anexo 📍📹 ¡Así nos ha ido!🔜 #AlmeríaValladolid https://t.co/rnLs5lYgtz

Injuries: Daniel Carriço

Doubtful: Lucas Robertone, Aitor Bunuel

Suspension: None

Real Valladolid

Fede San Emeterio, Pablo Hervías, Moctar Sidi El Hacen and Hugo Vallejo remain sidelined with injuries. All players except Gonzalo Plata have returned from their international duties and should be able to start here.

Rubén Alcaraz trained separately from the group due to a thigh strain and is expected not to be risked for this game.

Injuries: Hugo Vallejo, Pablo Hervias, Moctar Sidi El Hacen, Fede San Emeterio

Doubtful: Rubén Alcaraz, Gonzalo Plata

Suspension: None

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rubio Fernando; Alejandro Plaza, Ivan Martoz, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz; Curro Sánchez, Arvin Appiah, Francisco Portillo; Dyego Sousa

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Roberto Jimenez; Nacho, Kiko Olivas, Saidy Janko, Luis Perez; Anuar Tuhami, Roque Mesa, Alvaro Mendez, Oscar Plano; Sergio Leon, Cristo

Almeria vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Almeria have been on a roll in the Segunda Division, losing just once so far and remaining unbeaten at home. Real Valladolid have a few players unavailable due to injuries while some players might not be fully fit following the international break, which might have an impact on the outcome of the game.

When the two in-form teams clash on Saturday, a win for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Almeria 2-1 Real Valladolid

Edited by Peter P