Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Almeria will host Real Zaragoza at UD Almeria Stadium on Saturday in another round of the Spanish La Liga 2 campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result and build on their recent impressive form.

Almeria were held to a 1-1 draw by Deportivo La Coruna last time out after winning their previous two games and are now sat in ninth place in the Spanish second tier. La Union, who have won three of eight league games this season, earned a place in the promotion playoffs last season, only to be eliminated in the semifinals by Real Oviedo, and will be looking to at least equal last season’s success.

Zaragoza, on the other hand, have started their 13th consecutive season in the Segunda division in abysmal fashion, picking up just one win from the opening eight games of the season. Los Maños struggled to create any clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities and were punished for it in their 1-0 loss to Cordoba last weekend, and now find themselves level on points with last-placed Real Sociedad B U21s.

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between the sides. Almeria have won 10 of the previous 24 meetings, and four have ended in draws, while Real Zaragoza have won the remaining 10.

The hosts have scored an impressive 10 goals across the last five editions of this fixture.

The visitors have only two wins across the last 10 meetings between the sides.

Almeria have scored 14 goals in the league this season, the same number as they have conceded.

Zaragoza currently have the worst offensive record in the Spanish second tier with only four goals scored across the opening eight games.

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

La Union are favorites to get the win thanks to their home advantage and much better offensive record and will only need to avoid complacency to get a result.

Los Maños will hope their decent defensive form will be enough to earn them a point on the road this weekend, but they will need something really special to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Almeria 2-1 Real Zaragoza

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Almeria to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the hosts' last six games)

