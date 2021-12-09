Almeria vs Real Zaragoza prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22 

Almeria and Real Zaragoza will battle for three points in a Segunda Division fixture on Saturday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Fuenlabrada. Roman Zozulya and Juan Villar scored second half goals to share the spoils at fulltime.

Real Zaragoza narrowly edged out Eibar with a narrow 1-0 victory on home turf. Alejandro Frances scored the winning goal on the hour mark.

The victory helped Los Blanquillos climb to ninth spot in the table, having garnered 26 points from 19 matches. Almeria still lead the way at the summit of the standings and have a seven-point advantage over second-placed Ponferradina.

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Head-to-Head

Almeria have seven wins from their last 20 matches against Real Zaragoza. The visitors were victorious on nine occasions while four matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April when goals from Adrian Gonzalez and Ivan Azon helped Real Zaragoza claim a 2-1 victory.

The hosts are currently on an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions while Zaragoza have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Almeria form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-W

Real Zaragoza form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Team News

Almeria

Daniel Carrico is still sidelined with a hamstring injury. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injury: Daniel Carrico

Suspension: None

Real Zaragoza

Daniel Lasure (groin) and Carlos Martin Vigaray (knee) have both been sidelined through injuries.

Injuries: Daniel Lasure, Carlos Martin Vigaray

Suspension: None

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez; Alex Centelles, Srdjan Babic, Chumi, Alejandro Pozo; Samuel Costa, Cesar de la Hoz; Curro Sanchez, Arvin Appiah, Francisco Portillo; Umar Sadiq

Real Zaragoza Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cristian Alvarez; Pep Chavarria, Jair Amador, Alejandro Frances, Fran Gamez; Radosav Petrovic, Francho Serrano, James Igbekeme; Sergio Bermejo, Borja Sainz, Alvaro Gimenez

Almeria vs Real Zaragoza Prediction

Almeria have stuttered in recent weeks, but the Andalusians are still heavily favored to secure automatic promotion. Real Zaragoza are also in good form and will fancy their chances against the table-toppers.

Both sides' good form means they are likely to each play on the front foot, although the home side are favorites to emerge triumphant.

We are backing Almeria to secure a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Almeria 3-1 Real Zaragoza

Edited by Shardul Sant