Almeria vs Sporting Gijon prediction, preview, team news and more | Segunda Division 2021-22

The Segunda Division, which returns this weekend, will extend into the new week and will see Almeria host Sporting Gijon at the Estadio del Mediterraneo on Monday.

Almeria have had mixed results of late, allowing their fellow promotion chasers to make up ground on them in their race for top-flight football. They played out a 2-2 draw against third-placed Real Valladolid in a highly tense clash at the Jose Zorrilla last weekend.

The home side remain second in the Segunda Division with 67 points from 36 games. They are just one point behind Eibar at the top of the table and will be looking to leapfrog them with a win on Monday.

Sporting Gijon are struggling for form and need to recover before entering a late battle for survival. They were beaten 1-0 by Real Oviedo last time out, with Juan Berrocal scoring a late own goal after his side had squandered numerous chances to take the lead.

Sporting Gijon sit 17th in the league standings with 41 points from 36 games. They will aim to return to winning ways this weekend to pull further clear of the drop zone.

Almeria vs Sporting Gijon Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Almeria and Sporting Gijon. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won one more. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in November last year, which Almeria won 1-0.

Almeria Form Guide: D-W-D-L-W

Sporting Gijon Form Guide: L-D-D-W-D

Almeria vs Sporting Gijon Team News

Almeria

The hosts will be without the services of Ivan Martos, Chumi, Juanjo Nieto and Dyego Sousa on Monday as all four men are injured. Inigo Eguaras is out with a suspension due to an accumulation of bookings.

Injured: Ivan Martos, Chumi, Juanjo Nieto, Dyego Sousa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Inigo Eguaras

Sporting Gijon

Alberto Gonzalez and Cristian Rivera both received red cards last weekend and have been suspended from this one. Jordi Calavera, Jony and Guille Rosas are all injured and will be absent as well.

Injured: Jordi Calavera, Jony, Guille Rosas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alberto Gonzalez, Cristian Rivera

Almeria vs Sporting Gijon Predicted XI

Almeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Martinez (GK); Sergio Akieme Rodriguez, Rodrigo Ely, Srdan Babic, Alejandro Pozo; Lucas Robertone, Samuel Costa; Franscisco Portillo, Arnau Puigmal, Largie Ramazani; Umar Sadiq

Sporting Gijon Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Cuellar (GK); Vasyl Kravets, Juan Berrocal, Jean-Sylvain Babin, Bogdan Milovanov; Jose Gragera, Pedro Diaz; Jose Rodriguez, Francisco Villalba, Aitor Garcia; Uros Djurdjevic

Almeria vs Sporting Gijon Prediction

Almeria have won just one of their last four games. They have, however, lost just one of their last six home games and will be hoping to capitalize on their home advantage next week.

Sporting Gijon are on a three-game winless run and have won just one of their last nine games. The hosts should win this one.

Prediction: Almeria 2-1 Sporting Gijon

