Almeria vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | December 16, 2022 

Almeria will face Torino at the Pinatar Arena Football Center on Friday (December 16) in a friendly.

The La Liga outfit have had mixed results on their return to the top flight but are pushing for the top half of the standings. Almeria beat Getafe 1-0 in their last game, with Leo Baptistao scoring the sole goal just before the half-hour mark. Almeria will play the final of their three slated friendlies this weekend. They are winless in their previous two outings.

Torino, meanwhile, hit a good run of form just before the international break after struggling in the last month. They played out a 1-1 draw against Jose Mourinho's Roma in their last game before the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup. Torino looked set to come away with all three points before I Giallorossi drew level via a Nemanja Matic stunner at the death.

Il Toro will host Hellas Verona on their return to competitive football next year.

Almeria vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the first meeting between Almeria and Torino.

The Serie A outfit have had 11 meetings against Spanish opposition, winning six, drawing one and losing four.

Almeria have picked up just one point away from home this season, the fewest in La Liga .

All but two of Il Toro's six league defeats this season have come away from home.

Torino have scored 16 league goals this season, the fewest in the top half of Serie A.

La Union have the worst offensive record away from home in the Spanish top flight, scoring just thrice.

Almeria vs Torino Prediction

Almeria are on a three-game winless streak, losing two. They are without a win on the road this season, losing eight of their ten and could struggle here.

Torino, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last three games and have lost just one of their last seven across competitions. They have had their struggles away from home this season but should come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Almeria 0-1 Torino

Almeria vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Torino

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All of Almeria's last five games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of La Union's last five games.)

