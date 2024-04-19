Almeria vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st April 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Almeria take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday.

Almeria vs Villarreal Preview

Almeria are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves this season. The home side held Real Sociedad to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Yellow Submarines played out a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Almeria vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have an impressive recent record against Almeria and have won 10 out of the last 20 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Almeria's four victories.

After a run of only one defeat in six matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Almeria have lost seven of their last nine such games in the competition.

After a run of three victories at home against Villarreal in La Liga, Almeria are winless in their last four such matches in the competition.

Villarreal are unbeaten in their last three matches away from home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their longest such run in the competition since 2020.

Almeria are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches in La Liga - as many such results as they had achieved in the 23 league games preceding this run.

Villarreal have lost only one of their last 11 La Liga matches.

Almeria vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have an impressive squad at their disposal but have blown hot and cold over the past year. The likes of Gerard Moreno and Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on their day and will need to make their mark this weekend.

Almeria have improved in recent weeks but face an uphill battle in the coming months. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Almeria 1-3 Villarreal

Almeria vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback