Almeria vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Mar 03, 2023 00:53 IST
Almeria host Villarreal in round 24 of La Liga on Saturday.

Almeria host Villarreal at the Estadio Mediterraneo in round 24 of La Liga on Saturday (March 4).

Having failed to win their last 11 meetings between the two teams, Rubi’s side will head into the weekend desperate to get one over the visitors.

Almeria pulled off one of the biggest upsets in La Liga this season when they secured a shock 1-0 victory over leaders Barcelona last weekend to pull clear of the danger zone.

Before that, Rubi’s men were on a three-game losing streak, losing to Girona, Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano, shipping in 11 goals and scoring four. With 25 points from 24 games, Almeria are 15th in the La Liga table, two points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Villarreal resumed their hunt for a place in Europe witj a hard-fought 2-1 win over Getafe last time out. Quique Setien’s men were previously on a run of four consecutive defeats in the league, conceding nine goals and scoring three.

With 34 points from 23 games, Villarreal are seventh in the standings, level on points with sixth-placed Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Almeria vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Villarreal boast a superior record in the fixture, claiming eight wins from the last 18 meetings.
  • Almeria have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.
  • With 22 points from 12 home games, Almeria boast the division’s joint fourth-best record at home.
  • Villarreal are yet to win an away league game in 2023, losing twice and drawing once.

Almeria vs Villarreal Prediction

Almeria and Villarreal head into the weekend in similar form, so expect a fiercely contested affair. Villarreal boast a superior and more experienced squad and should edge out the hosts, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Almeria 1-2 Villarreal

Almeria vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Almeria's last seven games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corner kicks - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

