Alternate Manchester United XI Mourinho could have built with the money he spent

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

Old Trafford is not in a happy mood at the moment. The 2018/19 season hasn’t been a good one for the Red Devils so far. Manchester United are currently eight in the Premier League standings with just 13 points from eight games.

Ever since Jose Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford, the club has spent a lot of money to sign world-class players like Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku, Fred, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Alexis Sanchez, and a few other players.

Even with all the spending, Mourinho’s best finish in the Premier League was only second, which he achieved last season. Despite an abundance of talented players, United failed to mount any sort of title challenge in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League for the past two seasons.

With the money he spent, Mourinho could have assembled an altogether different squad if things have gone according to his plan.

On that note, let’s take a look at the alternate Manchester United XI Mourinho could have built with the money he spent.

GK: David de Gea

West Ham United v Manchester United - Premier League

David de Gea is one player in the Manchester United squad who cannot be replaced at the moment. The Spaniard was sensational for the Red Devils and arguably the best shot-stopper in world football right now.

Manchester United’s No.1 since 2011/12, the 27-year-old is known for his quick reflexes, positional sense, and outstanding shot-stopping ability. He is always calm under pressure and extremely consistent with great composure.

He is the winner of Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year on four occasions in the past five seasons. He also won the Premier League Golden Glove in 2017/18. De Gea has also featured in the PFA Team of the Year for five seasons since 2012/13.

