Alverca vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Alverca will host Benfica at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Sunday in the fourth round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts have been off to a difficult start to the season but will be hoping to get an unlikely result this weekend.

Alverca were two goals up but only managed to come away with a point in their 2-2 draw with Estrela Amadora last time out as both sides were reduced to 10 men by the 62nd minute. The newly-promoted side had lost their opening two fixtures of the league season and will hope to build on last weekend's result to avoid falling into the drop zone this early in the season after a 21-year absence from top-flight football.

Benfica, on the other hand, are yet to drop points in their two league outings so far, defeating Estrela Amadora 1-0 on the opening weekend before a thumping 3-0 victory over Tondela last time out. Bruno Lage’s side confirmed their place in the Champions League during the week and will be in high spirits when they return to domestic action against a struggling opponent.

Alverca vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 10 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Alverca have won three of those games, and one ended in a draw, while Benfica have won the remaining six.

Sunday's game will mark the first meeting between the two sides since the 2003-04 season.

The hosts have scored 14 goals in their previous meetings with Benfica, but have also conceded 20 goals across those games.

The visitors finished last season with the second-best offensive and defensive records in the league, scoring 84 goals and conceding only 28 across 34 games.

No team in the Portuguese top flight this term have conceded more goals than Alverca (7) after the opening three games.

Alverca vs Benfica Prediction

Alverca are massive underdogs heading into the weekend clash and have a mountain to climb if they are to avoid defeat against one of the league's best sides.

As Águias should cruise to an easy victory thanks to their much better quality and will be hoping to get a blowout victory to improve their goal difference early in the season.

Prediction: Alverca 0-3 Benfica

Alverca vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last 10 competitive outings)

