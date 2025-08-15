Alverca vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | August 17th 2025

Alverca will host Sporting Braga at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on Sunday in the second round of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts will be looking to cause a surprise by picking up an unlikely result against one of the league's top sides.

Alverca were disappointed to concede in the 94th minute when they made their return to top-flight football for the first time since the 2003-04 season in a 2-1 loss to Moreirense last weekend. The newly promoted side had a busy preseason campaign as they won six and drew one of eight friendly games but will need to step things up significantly to stay up in the Portuguese top division.

Sporting Braga enjoyed a comfortable victory over newly promoted Tondela in their league opener last weekend and have since gone on to pick up another win in their Europa League qualification campaign. The visitors finished in fourth place last season for the fourth time in the past five seasons and are primed for yet another season among the division’s best sides.

Alverca vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met on 10 previous occasions going into this weekend's clash. Alverca have won two of those games, four have ended in draws while Braga have won the remaining four.

Sunday's game will mark the first meeting between the two sides since the 2003-04 season.

The hosts have scored 13 goals in their previous meetings with Braga but have also conceded 17 goals across those games.

The visitors finished the last Primeira Liga campaign with better offensive and defensive records than all but the top three teams in the division.

Alverca had the joint-best offensive and best defensive record in the second division of Portuguese football last season, scoring 58 goals and conceding 34 across 34 games.

Alverca vs Sporting Braga Prediction

The hosts are heavy underdogs going into the weekend and will need something really special to get a result against a much better side.

The Archbishops will only need to avoid complacency to get all three points and will receive a considerable boost from their stronger offensive quality.

Prediction: Alverca 0-2 Sporting Braga

Alverca vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts’ last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More