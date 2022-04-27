Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

Always Ready and Deportivo Cali will battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Tomiyapo in the Bolivian Division Profesional. Second-half goals from Nicolas Albarracin and Rodrigo Ramallo saw them share the spoils.

Deportivo Cali fell to a 1-0 home defeat against Aguilas in the Colombian Primera A. Anthony Vasquez's first-half strike helped the 10-man visitors leave with all three points.

Los Verdiblancos sit in third spot in Group E of the Copa Libertadores on three points, joint-level with Deportivo Cali, making Thursday's fixture an outright battle for second spot.

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. They have each won and lost one of their two matches in the competition so far.

Always Ready are on a four-game winless run in all competitions, drawing two of those matches. Meanwhile, Deportivo Cali have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Always Ready form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Deportivo Cali form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-D

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali Team News

Always Ready

Rodrigo Ramallo is suspended, while coach Eduardo Villegas will not be in the dugout, having been dismissed against Boca Juniors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Rodrigo Ramallo

Deportivo Cali

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the Colombians to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali Predicted XI

Club Always Ready Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lucas Galarza (GK); Medina Roman, Marc Enoumba, Nelson Cabrera, Jorge Flores; Elkin Blanco, Sergio Adrian, Alejandro Chumacero, Gustavo Cristaldo; Juan Arce, Marcos Riquelme

Deportivo Cali (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Amores, Jorge Marsiglia, Christian Mafla, Kevin Moreno, Kevin Velasco, Michael Ortega, Yony Gonzalez, Augustin Vuletich, Santiago Mosquera, Carlos Lucumi, Jhon Vasquez

Always Ready vs Deportivo Cali Prediction

Despite their recent struggles, Always Ready come into the game as favorites to claim all three points. Their strong home record and increased altitude also gives them an advantage, and Deportivo Cali could struggle with the altitude.

The visitors, for their part, have not impressed and the two sides' struggles could translate into a low-scoring game. We are backing Always Ready to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Always Ready 1-0 Deportivo Cali

