Always Ready vs Magallanes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 2nd 2023 

Always Ready will welcome Magallanes to Estadio Hernando Siles for the second leg of their Copa Libertadores second-stage qualifier.

The visitors currently hold the advantage, having claimed a 3-0 victory in the first leg last week. Christian Vilches, Fernando Pinero and Marcelo Filla all scored to give the Chileans a three-goal advantage in the tie.

The San Bernardo outfit followed up their continental victory with a narrow 2-1 home win over Cobresal in the Chilean Primera Division on Sunday. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Alfred Canales and Simon Contreras scoring either side of Gaston Lezcano to guide their side to victory.

The winner of their qualifying tie against Always Ready will face either El Nacional or Independiente Medellin in the third stage of the qualifiers next month.

Always Ready vs Magallanes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Always Ready's defeat in Chile last week was their first loss of the season, having started the campaign with two wins and a draw.

Magallanes have won each of their last three matches, having been on a four-game winless streak prior to that.

Three of Always Ready's four competitive games this season have produced three goals or more.

Five of Magallanes' last six games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Six of Magallanes' last seven competitive games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Magallanes have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 10 games in all competitions.

Always Ready vs Magallanes Prediction

Magallanes claimed a surprisingly comfortable 3-0 victory in the first leg to put themselves firmly in the driving seat in this qualifying tie.

Always Ready enter the game as favorites but have to score at least three goals to extend their stay in the Libertadores. Magallanes' defensive struggles could be exploited by their hosts, but the Chileans also have what it takes to strike at the other end.

Always Ready's need for goals means they are likely to start the game quickly out of the blocks, leaving them susceptible to being caught out on the break. We are backing the hosts to claim victory in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Always Ready 3-1 Magallanes

Always Ready vs Magallanes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Always Ready to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

