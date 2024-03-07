Always Ready vs Nacional Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th March 2024

Always Ready will entertain Nacional at Estadio Municipal El Alto in the CONMEBOL Libertadores on Friday.

The winner of this tie alongside the winners of the other three matches of the third qualifying stage will join 28 others into the group stage. Always Ready defeated Sporting Cristal from Peru 7-4 on aggregate in the second qualifying stage. The hosts were knocked out of the competition in the second qualifying stage last year.

Albirrojo are winless in their last three matches, losing twice. After this losing streak, the Bolivian side appear to have fallen off a cliff. However, they will look to shake up their poor form in the tricky clash, which could be decided in the return leg. Always Ready need a strong outcome to survive in Montevideo.

Nacional emerged unscathed from the second qualifying stage, with a 4-0 home and away win over Venezuelan side Academia Puerto Cabello. The visitors reached the round of 16 in the previous edition but were beaten by Boca Juniors on penalties. The Uruguayan giants are in search of a fourth Copa Libertadores title since their last success in 1988.

Bolso finished fourth in the Primera División – Uruguay's top flight – last season and have maintained their impressive form. They have won seven times, drawn once and lost twice in their last ten matches. Nacional also boast an exciting away record, winning four times in their last five trips.

Always Ready vs Nacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Always Ready have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Always Ready have scored ten goals and conceded nine in their last five matches in all competitions.

Always Ready are in their fifth appearance in this competition with their best record being a group stage berth.

Nacional have won the Copa Libertadores on three occasions (1971, 1980 and 1988) and have been runners-up thrice.

Always Ready have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while Nacional have won four times and drawn once.

Form Guide: Always Ready – L-L-D-W-D, Nacional – W-W-D-W-W.

Always Ready vs Nacional Prediction

Always Ready will relish the prospect of another goal spree but Nacional are a stronger team than Sporting Cristal. Romero, who netted twice in their previous encounter, remains the visitors’ top attacking threat.

Nacional will strive to minimize damages in the away fixture and hope to finish the job when they welcome the Bolivians next week. Always Ready come into the game as favourites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Always Ready 2-1 Nacional

Always Ready vs Nacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Always Ready

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Always Ready to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Nacional to score - Yes

